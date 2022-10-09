WATKINS, Debra



Age 70, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 14, 2022, at Gateway Cathedral Church, 5501 Olive Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426, with Bishop Ted Willis officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

