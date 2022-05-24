WATERSON,



Charlotte Louise



Age 91, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Golden Years



Nursing Home. She was born on November 22, 1930, in Millville, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Elizabeth (Miller) Burer. She attended St. Ann Catholic School and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1948. On October 21, 1950, she married Melvin. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Melvin; two daughters, Susan (Jim) Erhardt and Amanda (Mike) Cepluch; granddaughters, Jessica (Matt) Wurzelbacher, Alyson (Andy) Zier, Misty (Joe) Jenkins; her great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Scott Waterson; and two daughters, Christine Waterson and Amy Andrews. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Millville Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made in



Charlotte's memory to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

