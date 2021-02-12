X

WATERS, Samuel

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WATERS, Samuel

Age 88, of Tipp City, passed away on February 7, 2021. He was born in Rome, Georgia, on June 18, 1932, the son of the late Samuel and Emma Waters. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Diane Waters and Linda Barnes;

son, Bruce Waters; stepsons,

Fred Reynolds and Ronald

Reynolds; and sister, Martha Hargrove. Sam is survived by his beloved wife, Mabel

Waters; children, Marla (J.B.) Bynum and Kerwin Waters; and sister, Louvenia Waites. He retired from DMHA and General Motors. He was a member of First Wesleyan Church. Services will be held privately for the family, due to COVID-19. To share a memory of Sam with the family, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.