WATERCUTTER, Denise K.



Age 67, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Troy Rehab and Healthcare Center. Denise was a member of Emmanuel Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Wanda Brinkman. Denise is survived by her loving husband, David L.; daughters and sons-in-law, Jamie and Edmund Roldan, Kristen and Nicholas



Kreitinger, Jennifer Watercutter, and Catherine and Evan Hingsbergen; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Briar Watercutter; sisters and brothers-in-law, Diane Brinkman, Lois Brinkman, Carol and Arnold Birt, Patty and James Howar,



Karen and Ed Grantonic, Cathy and Mike Peterson, Angela and Silas Jr. Davidson; brothers and sister-in-law, Robert and Sandra Brinkman, Kenneth Brinkman; 12 grandchildren;



nieces, nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 AM, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at



Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin Street with Father Angelo Anthony celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 4-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to



Elizabeth New Life Center, 2201 North Main St., Dayton, OH 45405 in Denise's memory.