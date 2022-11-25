WATCHORN, Matthew Alexander



Matthew Alexander Watchorn, age 52 of Bluffton, SC, passed away at home on Thursday, November 17, 2022. He was born November 4, 1970, in Dayton, OH, to Sandra and Ronald Watchorn. Matt went to college in California, got a job in retail, then studied Greek. He moved to Virginia where he taught history classes. Matt had a lot of friends and people who loved him and still do. He is survived by his parents, Sandra Myers Blue and Ronald Watchorn; step-father, Philip L. Blue, PhD; cousins, Jay, Shelly, Angie and their families; second cousins, Jared Stevenson, Susan Stevenson, Todd Stevenson, and Mary Ann Schneider and their families; and aunt, Mary Myers. Contributions in Matt's memory may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 3:00 PM Sunday, November 27, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, 508 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, OH 45342. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

