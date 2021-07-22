WASKY, Jean Marie



Age 72, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021. Jean was born August 7, 1948, in Wheeling, WV, to James and Dorothy (Tolles) Law. A graduate of Colonel White High School in 1966, she attended Ohio Northern University. Jean retired from National City Bank after over 25 years of dedication. She was an active and long-time member of St. Charles Borromeo, where she served as a CCD teacher. Jean also sang in the choir, was a member of the Women's Club, and served on the Parish Council. She also founded the pre-school and church nursery. Jean was passionate about genealogy and loved her family fiercely. She is preceded in death by her



parents; brother, James Law II; and infant daughter, Allison Wasky. Jean is survived by children, Raymond Wasky Jr.,



Matthew Wasky, and daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Hellmund; grandchildren, Jacob and Jonathan Wasky, Ryan (Kate) and Ethan Wasky, and Sawyer and Avery Hellmund; brothers,



William Law, and Jeffrey (Lori) Law; sister, Sarah Tipton; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Judy Schneider. Family will greet friends from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm Monday, July 26 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A



second visitation will be held Tuesday, July 27 from 9:30 am-10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo, 4500 Akerman Blvd, Kettering, with a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 10:30 am. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, and American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mark Romer and staff for their excellent care of Jean. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the



family at www.routsong.com.

