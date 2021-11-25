WASHINGTON,



Tykwon D'Vonte



22, born March 7, 1999, to Donald E. Jr. and Nina L.



Washington, was tragically



taken from them on November 7, 2021. Tykwon was a very bright, happy, determined young man who loved to dance, act, model and was a PlayStation gamer. He attended David H. Ponitz Career



Technology Center for three and a half years and graduated from the Dayton Business School of Technology in 2017. He attended Full Sail University. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents,



Donald, Sr. and Versie Washington. He leaves behind to



cherish his memory, his parents; maternal grandmother,



Barbara (Joseph) Ford; siblings, Davon and Javon Clark, Terrell Washington, Takara May and Chinah (Brian) Jackson and Jetar Washington; nephews, Mikel, Jayden, Timothy and Tah'Mani; a host of cousins, aunts, friends and his very best friend, Ivan Williams. He believed in the promised resurrection to paradise earth by Jehovah God and Christ Jesus. Service: via Zoom,



Saturday, November 27, at 4 pm est., ID# 388 984 8679 PassCode: Tykwon. There will be a slide show after the service.

