WASHINGTON,



Margaret Jolly



Age 82, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away October 11, 2021. She was born in Oglethorpe, Georgia, on August 2, 1939, to the late Rudolph and Minnie Jolly. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She



retired from Fidelity Home Health Services. Margaret was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and was a volunteer for many years. Margaret had a way about her and personality that drew people to her. She was exceptional at organizing events and volunteering. She was a Navy wife and served as the Past-President of the Wive's Club and the Secretary /Treasurer of the enlisted Wive's Club. In her free time, she



enjoyed planting flowers, vegetables and plants in her



garden, arts and crafts and ceramics. During her retirement years, she enjoyed going to the casino, traveling with her



sisters and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her step-mother, Florence Jolly; siblings, Dorothy Haywood, Rudolph Jolly Jr., Lutrell Jolly and Bessie Powell. She will be remembered by her loving husband of 61 years, Andrew G. Washington; children: Andrew Washington, Jr., Adele Woodruff, Arlene Washington, and Adam Washington; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Amos Jolly, Louise (Walter) Napier, Luvenia (Edward) Jackson, Joseph Jolly, and Gerard Jolly; many nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, Ohio, where the visitation will be held from 11-11:30 a.m, Rev. Ambrose Dobrozsi, Celebrant. Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn for all



