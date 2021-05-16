WASHINGTON, Arthur

journal-news logo
<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689035-01_0_0000689035-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689035-01_0_0000689035-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">WASHINGTON, Jr., <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Arthur "AJ"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2021, at the age of 37. A WALK THROUGH visitation will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 1-2 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 2299 University Blvd. Hamilton, OH. The <br/><br/>funeral service will follow at <br/><br/>2 pm and will be live streamed. To access the video go to www.donaldjordanmc.com. The live stream will begin at 2 pm.</font><br/>

