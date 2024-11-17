Washburn, Barbara Staley

Staley Washburn (Bookter), Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann (Bookter) Staley Washburn, age 87, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2024, at Grace Brethren Village. She was born on September 14, 1937, to the late Joseph and Bertha Mae (Thompson) Bookter in Springfield, Ohio. Barbara was employed at Upper Valley Medical Center admitting patients in the ER for more than 30 years before she retired. Barbara is survived by her sons: Scott (Peggy) Ganger, & Robert "Bob" Ferrer, stepchildren: Monica Stefanoff, & Bart Washburn, daughter-in-law: Mary Ganger, cherished dog: Penny, special friends: Renee and Doug Cooper, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, along with other family members and friends. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Edward Washburn, son: Randy Ganger, and stepson: Brian Washburn. A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, on Monday, November 18, 2024, at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



