WARTSBAUGH, George Junior "June" George Junior Wartsbaugh "June", born December 02, 1927, in Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away on September 27, 2020, in his home surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his previous wife, Alma Wartsbaugh; father, Earnest Wartsbaugh; mother, Ruth Speck, as well as his sister, Ruby Brightwell. He is survived by two daughters, Carol (Dave) Granger of Troy, Ohio, and Lyn (Ronnie) Bray of Altamonte Springs, Florida; 5 grandchildren, Amy (Justin) Reigle, Brittany Granger, William Davis, Ashley Bray and Paige Bray; a nephew, Rodney (Brenda) Brightwell; great-grandchildren, Faith and Maggie Reigle; as well as a great-great-grandson, Chase.

