WARRICK, Ross Edward "Eddie"



68, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022, after a yearlong battle with cancer.



Eddie was born on March 24, 1953, in Miamisburg, the son of Don and Treva (Overholser) Warrick.



He was a graduate of Miamisburg High School. Eddie retired from the University of Dayton Research Institute after 25 years of service. Eddie had a passion for restoring and working on cars, including his current project, a 1966 Plymouth Barracuda. Eddie was a member of the Asphalt Outlaws Car Club in Miamisburg.



Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Carole (Staley) Warrick; children, Lenna (Jeremy) Jarrett, Scott (Alexis) Warrick, and Ross A. Warrick; precious grandchildren, Harper and Nora Jarrett, Sawyer and Emerson Warrick; siblings, Patt (Randy) Morgan; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of great friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Kathy Cox and Jim Warrick.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 PM on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A funeral service will follow at 4 PM with Rev. Michael Hout officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or to His Hope Adult and Teen Challenge.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com