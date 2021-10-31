WARNER, Veronica

WARNER (nee Moore), Veronica



Vera exited this stage of life with a standing ovation from her devoted and loving family and friends on Oct. 28, 2021, at the age of 81. She was being cared for by the Hospice of Dayton.



She was born in Liverpool, England, on March 19, 1940, during WWII. She came to Washington, D.C., in 1963. After marrying Steve Warner (Deceased 2007), they returned to Steve's hometown, Oakwood, OH, to live. They divorced in 1986.



Vera loved reading, movies in a theatre, music, tennis, hugging trees, chin wagging with friends and strangers, and her daily cocktail hour.



Vera is preceded in death by her parents, William and Agnes (nee Graham), her brother, Bill Moore, her sister-in-law, Irene Moore, her brother-in-law, Jimmy Moreland, her sister Marian Moore, and nephew, Andrew Moore.



She is survived by her best friend, lover, and partner of 34 years, Gary Haug, her daughter, Lisa Warner (England), her daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Matt Holmes (Hinesburg, VT), her granddaughter, Jordan, (Hinesburg, VT), her sister, Eileen Moreland (Liverpool, England), many beloved nieces and nephews in England, Australia, and the US, and Gary's children Eric (Trina) Haug (Liberty Twp), Rachel (Heath) Gilbert (Centerville), Dan Haug (Sedona, AZ), and their children.



A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



The family requests that a donation in honor of Vera be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf.org) or the Hospice of Dayton ( www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/).

