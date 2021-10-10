WARNER, Mary C.



Age 97, of Brookville, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at New Lebanon Rehab. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jess and by a sister, Thelma Brown. She was a longtime member of Providence Lutheran Church. Mary is survived by her children, Rosemary McGuire, Garry (Cheryl) Warner and Daryl (Kim) Warner; grandchildren, Lacy (Dave), Lindsay, Landon (Sydney), Derek and Karley; great-grandchildren, Anya, Keon and Joseph, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1pm Tues., Oct. 12 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery. The Visitation will be held 12-1 Tuesday at the funeral home. If so desired, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to



