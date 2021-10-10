journal-news logo
X

WARNER, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WARNER, Mary C.

Age 97, of Brookville, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at New Lebanon Rehab. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jess and by a sister, Thelma Brown. She was a longtime member of Providence Lutheran Church. Mary is survived by her children, Rosemary McGuire, Garry (Cheryl) Warner and Daryl (Kim) Warner; grandchildren, Lacy (Dave), Lindsay, Landon (Sydney), Derek and Karley; great-grandchildren, Anya, Keon and Joseph, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1pm Tues., Oct. 12 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery. The Visitation will be held 12-1 Tuesday at the funeral home. If so desired, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to


www.gilbert-fellers.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHAW, Phoebe
2
ALPERT, Marcia
3
MILLARD, Donald
4
KOCH, GERALDINE
5
TURPIN, Debbie
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top