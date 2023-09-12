Warner, Mary Lynn



Mary Lynn Warner, age 83 of Tipp City, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023 in her residence. She was born in Madison, Wisconsin on January 6, 1940 the daughter of Daniel Francis & Vera (Johnson) Scott. She was a graduate of Vandalia Butler High School and worked for 13 years at Dolly Toy and then starting in 1975 she worked in the Shipping Dept. at DAP in Tipp City for the next 28 years. She is survived by her son James (Rosey May) Warner; grandchildren Tim (Carla) Bish, Ashley Warenr, Sarah (Dillon) Meister, Anna (Rob) Trelorand Jim Warner; 13 great grandchildren; 2 brothers John Scott and Robert Scott; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 61 years James Walter Warner in 2021; daughter Katrina Lynn Bish; brothers Donald, Dan and Jim Scott and a sister Laura Scott. Per her wishes, Mary will be cremated and there will be a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





