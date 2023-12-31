Warner, Dorothy

Warner (Huston), Dorothy



Dorothy Huston Warner, age 100, passed away peacefully on Monday, December, 25, 2023 in Birmingham AL.



Born November 18, 1923 in Kansas City, Missouri to parents Robert S. and Olga D. Huston. She lived most of her life in Dayton, Ohio before moving to Kentucky. She retired from the School of Business at Eastern Kentucky University, and eventually moved to Alabama in 2018 to be closer to family.



Dorothy was married for 29 years to the late Charles B. Warner, Jr. She is survived by sons David R. Warner (Wendy) of Centerville OH, and Jeffrey C. Warner (Rebekah) of Ooltewah, TN; grandsons Nick Warner (Eli) of Lexington KY, and Ben Warner (Francis) of Ooltewah, TN, and four great-grandchildren - Holden and Sadie in Ooltewah, and Oscar and Rosie in Lexington.



At Dorothy's request, inurnment will be held at a private graveside memorial service next to her parents in Greene County, Ohio



In lieu of flowers, Dorothy would be pleased that any memorial donations be made to support her beloved bluebirds and the Ohio Bluebird Society, ohiobluebirdsociety@gmail.com.



