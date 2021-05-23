WARMOTH, Margaret A.



Age 96, of Franklin Township, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Middletown, on April 8, 1925, to parents, Michael Sr. and Anna (Moravicky) Presta.



Margaret retired as a stenographer with the Bureau of Ohio Unemployment. She was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church and the Ladie's Society at church. She was also a member of the Middletown Area Senior Citizens and loved going to the casinos. Mrs. Warmoth is survived by her son, William M. (Rosanne) Warmoth; daughters, Annie (Ron) McWilliams, Rita (Gene) King, Francie (Ed) Sothen and Mary Beth (Bruce) Dickinson; grandchildren, D.J. (Michelle) Schiavone, Chris (Amy) King, Jim (Talisa) King, Jocelyn (Peter) Karp, Reecica (Jesse) Benoit and Lauren (Michael) Coffey; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reece "Ted" Warmoth; son, Jim Warmoth; parents; sisters, Bernadine Kirian and Mary Shaffner; and brothers, Mike Presta, John Presta and Andy Peresta. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, with Father John Civille officiating. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044.


