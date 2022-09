WARFIELD, Ernestine T.



Ernestine T. Warfield, 65, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on September 14, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Service will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00 am until the time of service which will be at 12 noon. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.