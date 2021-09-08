journal-news logo
WARE-ROOKSTOOL,

Meredith Ann

70, passed away at Haywood Regional Medical Center on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Meredith was born on October 24, 1950, in Montgomery County, OH, to the late Murray and Myriam Stoltz Ware. She

enjoyed entertaining and cooking for her family and friends. Meredith also loved working in her flower garden.

Meredith is survived by her husband of 40 years, Ron Rookstool; sons, Robert Rookstool (Stephanie McCaslin) and Christopher Schwab; granddaughter, Mia; brothers, Marc Ware (Sharon) and Matthew Ware (Cheryl); and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Waynesville Rotary Backpack Program at 44 Cupp Lane, Waynesville, NC 28786.

