WARE, Mary Sylvia



Mary Sylvia Ware was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to the late William and Harriet Gooden on August 11, 1922. Mary passed away into the



Lord's arms at the age of 99, on February 7, 2022, at Friends Care Community in Yellow Springs, Ohio.



After parents died at a very young age, Mary was raised by her eldest sister, Annette, along with her younger sister, Bennie. After residing in Tuscaloosa for some time, the family moved to Cleveland, Ohio, in 1942.



Later, Mary relocated to Springfield, Ohio, and soon thereafter, she moved to Yellow Springs, Ohio, where she subsequently met and married Arthur Ware, Jr. of Xenia, Ohio. They remained a loving couple for over 40 years until Arthur preceded her in death in February 1990.



Also, upon moving to Yellow Springs, she commenced working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. After leaving Wright-Patterson, she was employed in a couple of capacities in the community of Yellow Springs and later went on to retire from the Antioch Bookplate Company in Yellow Springs where she had worked for the last 12 years of her career.



Early in her life, Mary accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and joined the First Baptist Church of Yellow Springs, Ohio, where she served on the Usher Board. She later joined and became a very active member of Second Baptist Church of Springfield, Ohio, where she served on the Usher Board, then as a member of the Church's Board of Trustees, and as a deaconess.



In addition to her church activities, Mary was also an active and respected member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Prince Hall Affiliation for over 53 years. She was also a member of the Retirement Set of Springfield, Ohio, and National Council of Negro Women, Inc.



Preceding her death was her older sister, Annette Norfleet of Cleveland, Ohio, and younger sister, Bennie Strickland of Lynwood, California. She leaves to cherish her memory and mourn her passing a sizable host of family, close friends and loved ones, all of whom she cherished very much. Service for Mary Ware will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Second Baptist Church, 615 South Wittenberg Ave., Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 9:30 am until time of the service which will be at 10:30 am with Reverend Carl Hutchins officiating. Interment will follow at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations can be made to Second Baptist Church, or Eastern Star, Xenia Chapter #2, 490 Georgia Dr.,



Xenia, Ohio 45385.

