WARD, Susie Ada



Susie Ada Ward, 97, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2021, at Carolina Village Medical Center in Hendersonville, North Carolina.



Susie was born on July 21, 1924, in Highland County, OH, to Joseph and Gladys (Wilson) Mason. Susie and her younger sister Josephine were sisters and friends throughout their lives. They grew up in a small rural town on a tobacco farm. Susie attended Wittenberg



University and received her BA in Music Education from the College Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati in 1948. She was a member of the Professional Music Society Sigma Alpha Iota. Her love of music included a lifetime



passion of opera singing and playing the piano. She served as a voice instructor and choir director for many years. Susie was a teacher in Syracuse, New York, and subsequently in several schools located in Ohio for a total of 30 years.



Susie was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She led a children's choir and sang in the church choir, which she loved. She began a group called "Seasoned Singles," and organized activities and outings for recently



bereaved spouses. Susie and Charles R. Ward, Jr. were married for 43 years until Charles' death in November 1991. They had three children, Susan (Ward) Lane (James) of Leesburg, VA, Laurie Ward Banker of Taylors, SC, and Alan Ward (deceased February 2015), who was survived by his wife Linda Ward of Fairfield, OH. Susie had eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, both sources of joy in her life.



The foundation of Susie's life was her Christian faith. She led and participated in many bible studies and prayer groups. She was a willing volunteer in church and community activities. Her love for her Savior was evident to all who knew her. She enjoyed gardening and reading and sought to grow and learn new things at an advanced age. Above all, Susie's love for her family, music and faithfulness to her Lord were the driving forces in her life.



Susie's family wishes to thank the Staff of the Carolina Village Medical Center for their loving, patient, and thoughtful care, particularly in Susie's final years.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 09, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Hendersonville.



In lieu of flowers, if you prefer, donations can be made to the Covenant Presbyterian Church or the Carolina Village Medical Center.



Shuler Funeral Home, Hendersonville, North Carolina is assisting the Ward family.

