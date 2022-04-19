WARD, Robert



63, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord, and his little



angel, Julie, on Saturday, April 16, 2022; he was in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Rob was born on February 9, 1959, the son of George Ward and Ruth (Holdeman) Ward-Kessel. He graduated from Springfield North High in 1977, and shortly thereafter met the 'love of his life," Kim, leading to 40 years of marriage, and countless adventures to Playa del Carmen together. He loved his family and friends so very much and embodied true



servant leadership. Rob would approach every opportunity to help others with a sense of care and calm that comes along once in a lifetime. He was an avid sport bike enthusiast, live music lover and prided himself on finding a way to fix



anything. Rob is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly (Petry) Ward; son, Andy (Lisa) Ward; and his four grandsons: Rowan, William, Noah, and Oliver Ward; mother: Ruth (Holdeman) Kessel; siblings: Lydia (Dick) Colvin and George J. (Barbara) Ward; mother-in-law: Wilma (Betts) Petry; brother and sisters-in-law: Valerie (Robert) Jackson and Karen (Rick) Willis; and several nieces and nephews. Rob was preceded in death by his father: George Ward; father-in-law: Bob Petry; stepfather: Donald Kessel; and his beautiful little girl, Julie Rae Ward. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, April 22nd from 5-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of his life will begin on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, OH 45502, with Mr. Gene Saunders officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Brain Cancer Society and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Rob's family will be forever grateful for the care provided by The Ohio State University James Cancer Center - Neuro Oncology team and Ohio Hospice staff. Online expressions of



