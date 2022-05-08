WARD, Rachel

WARD, (Moore, Bush, Brotherton) Rachel M.



97 of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on April 30, 2022, she was born in



Given, W. VA., the daughter of Early J. and Gracie (Stephens) Moore. The family moved to Ohio in 1954. Rachel worked for the Rustic Inn and Howard Johnson and then on to



Carpenter Lithographers and later to Otterbein Press in



Dayton. She retired in 1984, when she and her brother Boyd Moore moved to Florida. She became a part time security guard and carried a gun on her hip at the age 80. Rachel and her brother were known for their doll making abilities known as Rachel's Rascals. She moved back to Ohio in 2012. Rachel was a member of the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, United Senior Services, and a lifetime member of the VFW. In her spare time, she enjoyed square dancing with the El' Salvador Square dancing group in Springfield. Survivors include her daughter Karen (Bush) Humerick; son Greg (Karen) Brotherton; sister Margaret Manning; grandchildren Rob Humerick, Jodi (Chris) Tatman, Sr. and William (Teresa) Brotherton; great-grandchildren Tyler Humerick, Colton,



Scarlet, Zane Brotherton and Chris and Michael Tatman; great-great-grandchildren Jaxtyn Annberlyn, and Madilynn Humerick, Benjamin, Eli Brotherton, and Freyja Tatman;



numerous nieces and nephews. Rachel was preceded in death by her parents; infant twin daughters Gracie and Edna;



brothers Boyd, Ralph, and Charles Moore; sister Mary Nowlin; and grandson Boyd Gregory Brotherton. Services to honor



Rachel will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2:00PM in the



RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Clayton Brooks officiating. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services. Entombment will be in Rose Hill



Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the



Harmony Missionary Baptist Church or the Ohio Hospices.



Expressions of sympathy may be made at



