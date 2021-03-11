WARD, Mary Jean



Mary Jean Ward aka



(Beanie, Mae Jean, Buttercups, MJ, Maw-Maw and



most importantly Mommy), departed this life Friday, February 26, 2021, in a fashion befitting a "Queen" She had her last breakfast of Bacon and Eggs prepared by her daughter "Lynnie". She said to her baby "Tavi" "okay baby, thank you", then she laid down for a nap and woke up in Paradise with Jesus.



Mary accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age and served as a member of Salem Missionary Baptist Church where she was a part of the women's choir called "The Soldiers in Christ". Mary enjoyed cooking and was very good at it. We would always say "Can't nobody fix no Greens better than Bean!!!!"



Mary served as a member of the women's auxiliary of the Royal Temple No. 41 of the Elks located in Dayton, Ohio.



She enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends and loved to watch wrestling. She had a good time being around the ones she loved to tell stories of her past…. Well unless WWE Monday night Raw or Friday smackdown were on television in which she would hurry off the phone and not answer hers saying, "Now who is this calling me while my wrestling is on?"



Mary was preceded in death by her late husband, Edmund Francis Ward; father, Saint Fowler Sr.; mother, Daisy Mildred Fowler; sisters, Marie Hines, Margaret Hurt and Mildred Moragne; brother, John D. Fowler; son Ronald Vineyard; grandchildren, Charles Hayes Jr. and Cornelia Hayes.



She leaves to hold dear to her memory two daughters, Debbie (Charles) Hayes of Stockbridge, Georgia, Edwina Ward McCurdy of Cincinnati, Ohio; one son, Stephan Vineyard of Dayton, Ohio; five grandchildren, D'ante Hayes, Oriana (David) DuFresne, Bria Perkins, Tatiana McCurdy, and Tristan McCurdy; three brothers, Charles Fowler, Saint Fowler Jr., and William Fowler, all of Dayton, Ohio; one sister, Darlene (Marcus) Brown of Dayton, Ohio; one brother-in-law, William H. Ward of Dayton, Ohio; two special cousins, Lanell Arrington and Joe Dyer of Dayton, Ohio.



Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11 am, visitation 10 am prior to services at The Gateway Cathedral, 5501 Olive Rd. Final Resting Place West Memory Gardens.



Services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel Dayton, OH.

