WARD, James Anthony



James Anthony Ward, age 48, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, unexpectedly in Baltimore, Maryland. He leaves to cherish his loving wife of 16 years, Jeanine Purter-Ward, mother Lula Mae Ward, father James Cole, three children Anthony, Shawnavia, Jasimine, and a host of family and friends. Celebration of life will be held at Dj's Party Room, 4919 Hoover Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417, from 1pm - 5pm.