WARD, Frederick

WARD, Sr.,



Frederick Allen



Frederick Allen Ward, Sr., of Waldorf, Maryland, retired U.S. Air Force and civil servant, born July 5, 1946, in and around Nemacolin, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021.



Frederick was preceded in death by his grandfather and grandmother (Israel and Mattie Ward, Sr.), his mother and father (Booker T. and Josephine Ward, Sr.), and his sister



Janice L. Ward. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife Johnnie Ward (54 years), his namesake and son Frederick Ward, Jr. and his daughter Darnella J. Ward (his female mini-me), his granddaughter Madison Taylor Pigott (Mattie), his brother Booker "Terry" Ward, Jr., his uncle Israel (Audrey), his aunt Blanche Ward (Frank Ward, deceased), his aunt Willianne Lewis, his stepmother Gloria Ward, his sister-in-law Ruthie Spruill (Joe Spruill, Sr., deceased) (Hackensack, New



Jersey) his brothers-in-law James Pullen, Joseph Pullen



(Eleanor) (both of Rocky Mount, North Carolina), and William Pullen (Deborah) (New Haven, CT), along with a host of



cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear and personal friends, and of course his loyal furry friend Eli who Freddy referred to affectionately as "Rollo."



On Saturday, March 20, 2021, Frederick's visitation is from 10 am until 12 pm at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 294 Old



Washington Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.



http://www.legacy.com/funerals/briscoetonic-waldorf/obituary.aspx?n=frederick-allen-ward&pid=198035143



Interment by Military Burial on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 11:15 am at Cheltenham, Maryland.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one or any of the Historically Black Colleges & Universities and the Boys Club of America.

