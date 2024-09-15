WAMSLEY, Thomas Francis



75, of Yellow Springs, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. He was the youngest of four children born to Robert & Sarah Wamsley on Sept. 14, 1948 in Steubenville, Ohio. Tom was a graduate of Steubenville High School and played the tuba in the band. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing card games, and singing and listening to music.



Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Marsha, and three brothers, Donald, Robert, and Jasper.



He is survived by his daughter, Amy Wamsley; son & daughter-in-law, Tom, Jr. & Libby Wamsley; grandchildren, Ellie, Maya & Tommy III; along with many other relatives and friends.



The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH 45377. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the funeral home. Deacon Chuck Wright will officiate.



Tom's special joy in life was watching his children pursue their passions, be it Tom Jr.'s road cycling or Amy's girl's trips with dear friends and her latest swimming adventures. Thus,



in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to www.aswimventure.org/Tom in Tom's memory. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



