Wampler, Wyatt Henry



WAMPLER, Wyatt Henry, age 67, of Casstown, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Ohio Hospice of Miami County after a lengthy illness. Wyatt was a retired tool maker working for several companies through the years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, and an avid outdoors man, who loved fishing and hunting.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Fairy Wampler, and sister, Becky Disney. Wyatt is survived by the loving wife of 44 years, Jane (Dye) Wampler; sister, Judy McFarland of AZ and many nieces & nephews. Graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Chaz Stapleton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Wyatt's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.



