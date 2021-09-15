WAMPLER, Jack Hansford



Jack Hansford Wampler, a devoted Husband, Father, Uncle and Grandpa passed away September 11, 2021, age 87. Born December 28, 1933, to the late Hansford Wampler and Miriam (Whitaker) Breeding in Whitesburg, Kentucky. He was a Graduate of Chaminade High School and enlisted into the Army during the Korean War. He also served in the National Guard. Jack retired from General Motors as a Quality Control Engineer after 42 years. He was devoted to his children and LOVED animals- including being an avid bird watcher. He had a passion for tinkering around the house which included growing an amazing and very large garden and a small apple orchard. Jack is survived by children: Karen Wampler, Kim (Pat) Whitfield, Jeff Wampler, Scott Wampler, Amanda (Shannon Markham) Wampler, grandchildren: Becky (Tim) McDonald, Bryant (Jill) Smrdel, Kallie (Zach) Blevins, Madeline Miller, Jake Miller, Brooke Markham, Spencer Markham, Michaela Wampler, and Jackson Wampler, great-grandchildren: Georgie, Jake, Maeve, loving relatives including very special nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years Dorothy Wampler. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am, Friday, September 17, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416). A visitation will take place at 10:00 am until the time for Mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family encourages everyone attending to please maintain social distance and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rascal Animal Hospital. Online condolences may be made to the family at



