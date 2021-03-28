WALTON, Isabelle



Isabelle "Belle" or "Bella" Walton, 98, born on April 10, 1922, in North Providence, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021. Bella is survived by her three children, Carol Chesson, Dan Rose, and Ernie Rose; son-in-law Doug Chesson, and grandchildren: Tim Chesson, Becki DeVall, Rachel Murray, Priscilla Krauz, Jessica Watson, and Alana Rose. She is also survived by her half-sisters, Rachel Hattabaugh and Naomi Perry and half-brother John Paul Andrade. She has 10 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents John Andrade and Maria Tavares along with her brothers: David, Oliver, Alfred and Daniel and her sister Eva; husbands William Arnold and Robert Samuel Walton, Jr., as well as 1 great-great-grandchild, Ayden.



In her early adult years, Bella learned shorthand and worked in the office of a jewelry manufacturing company in



Providence. In Florida, she dabbled in real estate and took



foreign language courses at a local community college. She very much enjoyed the peaceful and harmonious condo



lifestyle on Singer Island, especially the wonderful sunsets over the intracoastal waterway. Bella was an avid reader of the Palm Beach Post and various magazines, and ingeniously could read and pay attention to both the TV and radio at the same time!



From her humble beginnings, Bella, grew to be a kind and generous individual. She was very focused on what she



wanted in life, and she encouraged the same in others. At one point in her life, she aspired to be an actress. The world



became her Hollywood! Bella had fun making others believe she was an Egyptian queen or a princess of another country! She had a great sense of humor and loved pulling surprises.



Bella, a beautiful, classy and independent woman, loved to travel and experience new things. She lived a richly long and fulfilled life. She always kept a positive attitude and was more concerned about everyone else rather than herself. Bella was loved by her family as a beloved mother and a loving and



doting grandmother and aunt. She was revered by all who met and knew her. Her family, friends and acquaintances will sorely miss Bella, but the memories of her laugh and



oftentimes serious mien will endure.



Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to her favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Hospital or Veterans of Foreign Wars.

