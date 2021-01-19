WALTON, Dorothy



Age 95, received her wings on Saturday, January 16, 2021. She was a loving mother who provided unconditional love for her children. She worked as a Merchant Associate for J. C. Penny for 23 years. She had an eye for fashion. Dottie loved being with family & friends – just talking, laughing, playing cards, dirty board and she loved to travel. Our hearts are broken, but her heartbeat will be carried on in her daughter, grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Dottie was born in Danville, VA, on May 8, 1925, to the late John S. & Lucy (Boaze) Payne. She moved to Dayton in 1953. She always loved going to Danville to visit family & friends. She married Eugene Walton on July 17, 1943. They enjoyed each other for 60 years. In addition to her husband, Dottie was also preceded in death by one son, Ronnie; and by her siblings, Katherine, John T., Morris, Nancy & Jerry. Dottie leaves behind one daughter, Joy (Bob) Harshbarger; one granddaughter, Tammy (Jack) Jennings; three great-granddaughters, Victoria, Kaitlyn & Alexa; and her daughter-in-law, Sally Walton. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 21, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia, Ohio 45377. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with interment at Polk Grove Cemetery in Butler Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that contributions be made in memory of Dottie to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. To send a special message to the family, please visit



