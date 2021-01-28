X

WALTON, Charles

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WALTON,

Charles Thomas

Charles Thomas Walton, 69, of Middletown, passed away on January 24, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born June 10, 1951, the son of

Robert Walton, Sr. and Bette (Riddell) Walton. Charles was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed traveling. Charles proudly served as Middletown Police Officer for 30 years, retiring on June 26, 1999. After retiring, he continued to work at the Middletown Municipal Court. He is preceded in death by his parents. Charles is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carol Walton; sons, Eric (Cathy) Walton, Danny (Amy) Lucas; daughters, Gail (Buck) Ezsol, Dee Rossi; 7 grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Walton, Jr. Visitation will be 11:00-1:00 pm on Tuesday,

February 2, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Lamar Ferrell officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit

www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.