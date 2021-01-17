WALTHER, William Dean



Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away December 26, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of ninety-four. He was born on December 4, 1926, the tenth of twelve children born to George Walther, Sr. and Katie Nicholas Walther. William was predeceased by Anne S. Westby and William D. Walther, Jr., children by his first wife, Jean Shuey. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Danielle N. Walther, and their daughter, Melissa Walther, as well as a daughter from his first marriage, Katie N. McFall (Tom); four grandchildren, Meredith McFall Kerr (Jim), Thomas McFall (Ruchi), Marion Westby Elliot (Bob), Margaret Westby; and two great-grandchildren, Annie and Billy Elliot. William is also survived by his younger brother, Frederick Stephen Walther, and many nieces and nephews.



William graduated from Fairmont High School, received his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Miami University, served in the Navy, and went on to receive his Masters and Doctorate Degree in Metallurgy from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He then joined the Ford Motor Company. He was asked to return to the Dayton Steel Foundry, the family business, which later became Dayton-Walther Corporation. He stepped in as head of research and development, and later as Vice President of Engineering. He was innovative, and held many patents related to the industry. He went on to oversee operations in England, Europe and Mexico, eventually becoming President and CEO. In 1986 he arranged the sale of Dayton Walther Corporation to Varity Corp. in Canada.



William enjoyed sports, and was an avid tennis player, boater, and fisherman. He believed in exercise and eating healthy, never failing to plant a summer vegetable garden, and taking care of his fruit trees. Even in his nineties he swam laps in the summertime for at least forty-five minutes a day, weather permitting. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



Contributions can be made to the Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main St #100, Dayton, OH 45409. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.routsong.com.

