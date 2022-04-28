WALTERS, Tyler D.



Age 45, of Beavercreek, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. He is survived by his mother Marlene (Jim) Brandon, father Douglas (Gabriele)



Walters, son Tyler C. Walters, sister Karaline (Spencer) Hassell, and step-brother



Jeremy (Holly) Brandon. Starting at a young age Tyler was a quick learner, enjoyed drawing and playing sports. He was outgoing, full of energy, and making friends came easily to him. Tyler loved spending time with his son and family. His family is comforted knowing he is a Christian and that they will see him again. Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. on



Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., at Grange Hall Rd., with Pastor Heather Sabin officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Families of Addicts https://foafamilies.networkforgood.com/. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

