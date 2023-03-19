X

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WALTERS, Janet D., age 77, of Dayton, OH passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. A visitation will be held from 10-12pm on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459. A service will be held following at 12pm with burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dublin Special Olympics, Attention Kate Newman, 5175 Emerald Parkway, Dublin, Ohio 43017. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

