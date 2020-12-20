WALTERS, James Hubert "Jim"



Born July 2, 1939, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was son of James Castle and Marcella (Gale) Walters. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Dana, a still born son, and a Great Granddaughter Regina. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dottie (Roos) and Children Shawn (Sherrie) Walters of Indianapolis, Josh (Lola) Walters of Tipp City, Ohio, Jamie (Don) Chmiel of Springboro, 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a brother Chuck (Denise) Walters, two sisters Sarah (Lance) Drake and Sue (Dave) Gibson. Jim proudly served in the US Marine Corps Reserves and the United States Air Force. His active duty included USAF Security Service in Karamursel, Turkey. He was a member of The Catholic Church of the Ascension in Kettering, Ohio. He was a charter member of American Legion Post 763 in Beavercreek, Ohio. Jim was employed as a manager in several manufacturing companies in Dayton, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and California. Your prayers are welcome. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM on Monday, December 21 at Church of the Ascension. A private family committal service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday December 21. Arrangements are being handled by Westbrock Funeral Home. Our family wishes to thank the courageous service of the doctors, nurses and all that cared for our father at Kettering Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please make any contribution in Jim's name to The American Legion Post 763 in Beavercreek, Ohio, or to The Church of The Ascension in Kettering, Ohio.

