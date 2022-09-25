WALTERS, James

WALTERS, Jr., James Owen "Jim"



Age 85, of Kettering, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on September 22, 2022. He was born August 1, 1937, the son of the late James Owen Walters and Faye B. Sheets.



James O. Walters Jr., known to family and friends as "Jim" or "Pa Jimmy', was a faithful husband, charismatic father, loving grandfather, and genuine friend. Jim served his country honorably, in the United States Air Force as a young man. Jim had the privilege of marrying the love of his life, Pat with whom he shared 44 exceptional years. Together they raised five children and created a distinguished family. During Jim's career he worked as a manager in auto sales for several different auto groups in the Dayton area having an impact on countless clients and fellow employees. In Jim's free time he enjoyed the game of golf—playing at nearly every public course in the Dayton area. Jim was a 50 year member of the Shriners. Jim, an essential member of his devoted family, will surely be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



James O. Walters Jr. is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Clara Frances Neal; Imogene Bowen; and Virginia Lee Walters. He is survived by his beloved wife, Pat Walters; children, Teresa Easter and Paul Biermann; Jim (Margaret) Walters III; Donna (Kenny) Hallman; Steve (Kelli) Payne; Cindy (Jeff) Glenn; twelve grandchildren, Josh; Nathan; Emma; Jimmy IV; Tommy; James; Andrew; Parker; Paxton; Abigail; Emily; Megan; two great-grandsons, Owen; Francis; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended members of the family.



A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 27, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. where the family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. Burial to follow Wednesday, at Byron Cemetery with military honors, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at



