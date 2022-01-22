WALTERS, Gregory J.



68, of Piqua, passed away at 4:12 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Upper Valley



Medical Center.



A Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with the service to follow at 3 pm.







For full obituary, please visit



www.jamiesonandyannucci.com