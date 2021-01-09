WALTERBUSCH, Bonita

X

WALTERBUSCH (Pierce), Bonita Carolyn

Bonita "Bonnie" Carolyn Pierce Walterbusch, 67, passed away on January 4, 2021, peacefully at her home. Bonnie was born to the late William Edward Pierce and Bessie Caroline Highfield Pierce on April 18, 1953. Bonnie was married to John Walterbusch and they lived together in Dayton, Ohio, where they raised their daughter, Tracey Lynn Walterbusch (Bill Levendusky). Bonnie graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1971, and from Kettering College of Medical Arts with an Associate of Science in Respiratory Therapy and a Bachelor of Science in Business from Wright State University. She was always quick to smile, and she made sure her family knew how much she loved and cared for them. She would, on occasion, send simple but

valued gifts to her family to show that love. Her desire to make a difference in the lives of others is even seen in her death as she wanted her body to be donated to Wright State University Medical School for purposes of research and

education. Her kind spirit could be seen in her generous

contributions to the local food bank.

In addition to her husband and daughter, Bonnie leaves behind brother Jerry Edward Pierce (Brenda), brother Eugene Allen Pierce, five nephews, seven nieces, as well as many

cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. To celebrate Bonnie's life, please donate items to your local

food bank.

