X

WALTER, Donald

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WALTER, Donald R.

Age 88 of Clayton, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the Hospice of Dayton. Preceded in death by his 1st wife, Sharie and 2 sons, Brian and Kevin, and a brother, Paul Walter. Survived by his wife of 17 years, Patricia; 2 daughters, Tami Walter of Dayton, Shelia (Albert) Dick of OH; 3 sons, David Walter of Dayton, Tim (Jennifer) Walter of Dayton, Dan (Lana) Walter of Dayton; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; 2 stepsons, Bud and Mike Wilkinson. Don was a 1950 graduate of Chaminade High School and served his country in the

Korean War with the U.S. Army. Don retired from GM in 1996 and was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., Friday, February 26th, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave. Dayton, OH, by Father Timothy Knepper C.PP.S. The family will receive friends, 10 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the Mass. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton in his memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.