WALTER, Donald R.



Age 88 of Clayton, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the Hospice of Dayton. Preceded in death by his 1st wife, Sharie and 2 sons, Brian and Kevin, and a brother, Paul Walter. Survived by his wife of 17 years, Patricia; 2 daughters, Tami Walter of Dayton, Shelia (Albert) Dick of OH; 3 sons, David Walter of Dayton, Tim (Jennifer) Walter of Dayton, Dan (Lana) Walter of Dayton; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; 2 stepsons, Bud and Mike Wilkinson. Don was a 1950 graduate of Chaminade High School and served his country in the



Korean War with the U.S. Army. Don retired from GM in 1996 and was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., Friday, February 26th, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave. Dayton, OH, by Father Timothy Knepper C.PP.S. The family will receive friends, 10 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the Mass. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton in his memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

