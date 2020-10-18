WALTEMATHE, Ruth Victoria Age 101, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Traditions of Beavercreek. She was born October 20, 1918, to the late James and Edna Cantrell, she is also preceded in death by her husband of 37 years Frank Waltemathe, and their son Douglas, six siblings; Mildred Wooten, Juanita Smith, Elaine Robinette, Leroy, James and Patsy Cantrell. Ruth loved traveling. She was the matriarch of a very large family and enjoyed being surrounded by friends. She retired from General Motors Delco Moraine after 30 years of service and was a member of Patterson Park Church. Ruth is survived by daughter Judith Kercher of SC, son Jeffrey (Joetta) Waltemathe of TX., grandchildren: Joseph (Becky) Meyers, Jeffrey Meyers; Kelli (Ed) Lawhorn, Jed (Skylar) Waltemathe, Jordan (Michael) Salwoski; Mark Waltemathe, 14 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service Noon Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Patterson Park Church 3655 E. Patterson Rd, with Rev. Joe Godwin officiating. Family to receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at the Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Ruth's memory to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.

