WALSH, William R.



"BILL"



William R. "Bill" Walsh, longtime resident of Springfield, OH, died on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at The Arbor in Ridgeland, MS. He was 89.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Madison, MS, Monsignor



Edmund Sunds, celebrant. Rite of Committal to follow in Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS.



A native of Springfield, OH, and born October 14, 1931, he was the son of the late Arthur and Helen Jung Walsh.



Bill served his country faithfully in the United States Army, as a sergeant in an anti-aircraft battalion.



Bill owned and operated Park Barber Shop, later known as Shear Delight, for over 40 years. Retiring in 2000, Bill was touched by the outpouring of love and appreciation from the city. He was a longtime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, to which his dedication was unwavering.



Bill was a man of long-term devotion to his faith, his wife, his family and his community. He sacrificed much for his children and everything was focused around his family. He will be



remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Walsh and Robert Walsh and by his sisters, Helen Somers and Patricia Stathopoulos.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marcia Ann Walsh of Ridgeland, MS; sons, Christopher W. Walsh of Houston, TX; Timothy M. Walsh (Jean) of St. Joseph, MI; and Patrick D. Walsh of Springfield, OH; daughter, Susan M. Krebs (Frank) of Brandon, MS; brothers, Thomas Walsh and Donald Walsh of Ohio; sister, Teresa Fuller (Joseph) of Ohio; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to a cause dear and close to Bill's heart, Springfield Arts Council, PO Box 745, Springfield, OH 45501 or by visiting www.springfieldartscouncil.org.

