WALLS, Helen

WALLS (Brinkman),



Helen Louise



Age 80, passed away at home on Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Kettering, OH, after a long battle with cancer.



Born February 3, 1940, in Dayton, OH, she was the third of seven children of Victor Brinkman and Edna Schneider Brinkman.



She was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School. After graduation, she worked at NCR



soldering computer boards. She married Carl D. Walls on May 23, 1964, and raised three daughters. Once her children were all school age, she worked as a billing clerk at Standard



Register.



Helen was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, having annual garage sales, and she was a master at working jigsaw puzzles. She was loved by many for her famous Christmas caramels and her one-of-a-kind potato salad. She was a great example of strength and determination, and she is leaving her family with many wonderful memories.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Beets (Roy); brothers, Joseph Brinkman, and John Brinkman (Billie).



Helen is survived by her husband of 56 years, Carl Walls; daughters, Heather Pakala (Mahendra) of Saratoga, CA,



Monica Martin-Frayne (Charles) of Kettering, OH, Joanne Miladi (Anis) of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, Mollie



Martin, Nirav Pakala, Shaan Pakala, Adam Miladi, Eric Miladi; great-grandson, Henry Dyer; sister, Lois Gilligan (Thomas); brothers, James Brinkman (Marilyn), and Richard Brinkman (Carol).



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service to honor Helen's life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery.

