Walls, Donna R.



Donna R. Walls, age 65, of Dayton passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2024. She is survived by her best friend and husband of 47 years, James; sons, Jim (Carmen), Robert; daughter, Nicole and granddaughters, Brookelyn and Lilly; along with many relatives and friends. Donna was a devoted wife, mother, and nana who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private services will be held at a later date.



