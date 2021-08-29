WALLING, George

WALLING, Sr., George E.



Age 90 of Springboro, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 26, 1930, the son of the late Michael G. and Emma (Schmitz) Walling. He is also preceded in death by siblings and a son-in-law, Steve. George is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carol M. (Wiedenbein) Walling; two sons and daughters-in-law, George E. Jr. and Deborah Walling, David A. and Karen Walling; two daughters and a son-in-law, Julie W. and David Horne, Nancy L. Wharton. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. George was retired from General Motors after 36 years of service, was a veteran of the United States Army and a 55 year member of Springboro First United Methodist Church. Private Family



Services will be held. Fond memories and expressions of



sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-



Springboro.com for the Walling family.

