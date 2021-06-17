WALLEN, Joshua Lee



40, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 14, 2021, in his home. He was born January 2, 1981, in Springfield, the son of Michael Wallen and Diana (Floyd) Scaggs. Josh was a self-employed painter in Springfield for many years. He is



survived by his father and stepmother, Michael and Heather Wallen; his mother, Diana Scaggs; his wife, Brandi (Schneider) Wallen; three sons, Tyson Wallen, Joshua Wallen and Harley Dozier; two grandchildren, Layona and Easton; one sister, Jessica Wallen; one brother, Trevor Scaggs; maternal grandmother, Doris Floyd; paternal grandmother,



Elizabeth Wallen; one niece Natalie and one nephew, Nathan. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with his uncle, Pastor Ken Floyd



officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

