Wallace (Earley), Kathleen Ann "Kathy"



Kathleen Ann Wallace, aged 72, passed away peacefully in Dayton, Ohio, on July 18, 2024. Visitation will be held Monday, July 22, 2024, from 5-8 pm, with services at 8 pm in the Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home, Full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared at www.jkzfh.com.



