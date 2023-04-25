Wallace, Eva Delna



Eva Delna Wallace, 97, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023. She was born August 9, 1925, in Whitesburg, KY, the daughter of the late James and Alta Bates. Eva taught Elementary School in Kentucky before moving to Ohio. She was a loving mother and was the best mother a daughter could ever ask for. Eva is survived by her daughter Shiela Wallace; a sister-in-law; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John Wallace; 3 sisters; and 2 brothers. The funeral service to honor Eva will be held Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 11:00am, with visitation beginning at 10:00am at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



