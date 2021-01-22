WALLACE, Carolyn



Carolyn Wallace was a caring wife, mother, nanny, sister, and friend. She left this world on January 19, 2021, after a long battle with dementia. She was born to Wilmer and Ivas



Mullins on July 17, 1941. She grew up in Hamilton and attended New Miami High School where she met the love of her life, Mel Wallace. Carolyn and Mel were married for over 63 years and raised a beautiful and loving family. Together they had 3 children, DeCarla, DeWayne (Teresa) and DeWight (Jody). Their family grew to include 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anna Birt; brothers, James and Edward. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and brothers, Charles, Doug and Phil. Carolyn loved God and spent her life serving Jesus. She was a member of Tytus Avenue 1st Church of God in Middletown, OH, for over 55 years. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She traveled to many churches, singing and witnessing. Carolyn also loved her country. She expressed that patriotic love through handmade quilts donated to residents of the local Veterans Hospital. She loved her family...and they will always love her...Immensely. Her life reflected her favorite Bible verse...Isaiah 40:31 - "But those who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint." Visitation will be held on January 25, 2021, from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at Calvary Church, 2355 Jacksonburg Road, Hamilton. Funeral service to follow at 12:30 pm with Pastor James Mullins officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook at



