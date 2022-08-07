WALL, Norma

WALL (Collins),



Norma Jean



Age 80 of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on July 30, 2022, with her family by her side. A graduate with honors from Westmont High School in Hollansburg, Ohio. Employed by Reynolds and Reynolds as the manager of EEO for over 30 years. After retirement she started a consulting firm, Wall Consulting, from which she retired in 2021. A faithful member of Aspire Church, she volunteered her time reading to the blind on the radio. Preceded in death by her parents, Alva Ancil Collins and Isabelle (Collins) Cross, stepfather Ollie Cross, brother, Jack Collins and sister, Shirley Jett. Survived by her children Shawn (Herbert) Underwood, Donald (Regina) Wall, Denise (Todd) Wall and Jeffrey (Valerie) Wall; grandchildren: Tiffany Wall, Jessica Underwood, Ryan Wall, Christopher Williams, Alanna Wall, Jeffrey Wall, Jr., Colin Wall and Carsyn Wall; sisters Leora Fay (Ron) Coates and Marian Caldwell; very devoted friend, John Davis; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be 11 AM. Service to follow 12 PM, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Aspire Church, 51 Best St., Dayton, OH 45405. Interment Woodland Cemetery



